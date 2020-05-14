Lockdown 4.0: Relaxations in New Delhi from May 18 based on Centre's decision, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing an online media briefing on Thursday, said that different economic activities will be allowed in New Delhi from Monday based on Centre's decision on lockdown relaxation.

He also said that the government has received over 5 lakh suggestions from Delihittes on lockdown restrictions. The chief minister said that the government had received some good suggestions from people.

He added that most people suggested that educational institutions, malls, spa and swimming pools should not be opened, and there should be limited operation of metro services.

Kejriwal said "We had sought suggestion from people, we have received more than 5 lakh suggestions. Based on these suggestions, we will send a proposal to the Centre. Most have suggested that schools and educational institutes should stay closed till summer vacations."

"Most people also said that hotels should stay closed however restaurants should be opened for take-away and home delivery. There is almost a consensus that barbershops, spas, salons, cinema halls, and swimming pools should not open yet," he added

"We have received a lot of suggestions from many market associations and most of them have said market and market complexes should be opened. They said they can be opened on odd-even basis, half shops one day and half shops another," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also added that these suggestions, which will be discussed today in the meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and State Disaster Management Authority, would be sent to the Centre.

The suggestions will be discussed at 4 pm today in the meeting of State Disaster Management Authority & Lieutenant Governor. After that we will send a proposal on how much relaxations should be given in Delhi, to the Central Government: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister https://t.co/J33cW39qLe - ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

"We have to work hard to open up the economy," he said, adding that people suggested strict action against those not wearing a mask and violating social-distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the national capital has recorded over 470 new coronavirus cases with 187 recovered in the last 24 hours. Additionally, there has been no casualty in the city due to coronavirus in the past day. Currently, there are around 8,470 positive COVID-19 cases, which includes 3,045 recoveries and 115 deaths, according to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read: Coronavirus: India to test 4 Ayurvedic formulations within a week

Also Read: Special coronavirus mask lights up when it comes in contact with COVID-19

Also Read: 'Controlling coronavirus may take five years,' says WHO chief scientist