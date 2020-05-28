Lockdown 5.0: Centre seeks suggestions from states, UTs by May 30

The Modi government has asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to give suggestions on lockdown restrictions after May 31. The government sought inputs today during Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba's meeting with Chief Secretaries and Principal Health Secretaries of all states and UTs.

During today's meeting, the states expressed their interest in the opening of metros, religious places and salons.

Currently, the nation in the fourth phase of the lockdown - Lockdown 4.0 - which ends on May 31. Speculations are rife that the lockdown would be further extended even though the MHA spokesperson has said these are 'mere speculations'.

States would provide their inputs by May 30 on how measures to curb COVID-19 should continue. States were also asked to suggest any new measures that they would like to implement in Lockdown 5.0.

Gauba held the meeting via video conference. The meeting also included municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 COVID-hit cities in the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Also, the municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur attended the meeting. DMs or collectors of the districts concerned also joined the meeting.

