Lockdown extended in areas of Bangalore as COVID-19 cases spike

There has been a sudden spike in coronavirus cases and fatalities in Bangalore in the last week. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in response has directed officials to implement strict lockdown measures in several parts of the city.

"Stringent lockdown to be in place in areas like KR Market, Siddapura, VVPuram, Kalasipalya, and surrounding areas. Adjoining streets of positive cases' residences also will be sealed," Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said on Monday after a meeting with top government officers in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa also said that these areas have several clusters of COVID-19 leading to a large number of cases being reported from these areas in the past few days.

According to the Karnataka Health Department, the number of cases in the city rose from 690 on June 14 to 1,272 on June 21, which amounts to more than 200% increase in cases in just a week. A similar trend was present in the number of COVID-19 fatalities which rose

from 32 to 64 during the same period.

"As the number of cases is increasing in Bengaluru at an alarming rate, this (the spread of the infection) can be contained only if preventive measures are implemented strictly," Yediyurappa added.

To increase the early detection of rate of cases, the CM had earlier ordered officials to set up fever clinics across 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palika (BBMP).

The Chief Minister has also asked officials to file FIRs against people found violating quarantine measures. He has asked all officers to take stringent action and not be lenient with violators.

The administration has also been ordered to fix rates of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals and medical colleges empanelled by the government.

Among 518 such hospitals identified across the state, 44 are in the capital city Bangalore alone.

Meanwhile, India has so far reported 1,74,387 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, June 22), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 13,699. As many as 2,37,195 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

Also Read: Reliance Industries 1st Indian company to hit $150 billion market cap; Mukesh Ambani in world's top 10 richest

Also Read: India-China clash: Maharashtra govt puts three Chinese deals worth Rs 5,000 crore on hold