Lockdown in Bengaluru: Karnataka govt seals KR Market, VV Puram, other clusters till June 30

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru city, the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday decided to reimpose strict lockdown measures until June 30. The Karnataka government has decided to seal places like K R Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya etc.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai added that the state government decided to seal clusters (areas having 3-4 cases of coronavirus) in Bengaluru. He also gave emphasis on more testing in such areas.

According to Karnataka's Revenue Minister R Ashoka, some wards in Chikkapete and Chamarajpet area and market areas such as Kalasipalya and K R Market have continued to report a high number of coronavirus cases. Additionally, a lockdown will also be declared in pockets with a high number of COVID-19 cases in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Ballari.

CM Yediyurappa has instructed officials to initiate police cases against those violating the rules mandated to prevent the spread of the disease. Officers have also been directed to fix rates of treatment of coronavirus patients in private hospitals.

Karnataka reported 249 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities on Monday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 9,399 and the death toll to 142. Of the five dead, three were from Bengaluru urban and one each from Ramanagara and Ballari.

Among the districts from where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 126, followed by Kalaburagi 27, Vijayapura 15, Udupi 14, Dakshina Kannada 12, Davangere 9, six each from Uttara Kannada and Bagalkote and five each from Bidar and Chikkamagaluru.

