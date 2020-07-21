Lockdown updates: No lockdown extension in Pune, bi-weekly lockdown in Bengal; check state-wise details

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, many state governments and union territories have decided to reimpose lockdown in several districts and cities. India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 11.55 lakh on Tuesday. The country has seen a surge of more than 5 lakh coronavirus cases from July 1 to date. State governments have opted for 'lockdown' as a strategy to contain the spread of the virus. Some states have opted for a weekend or bi-weekly lockdown, while others have extended the lockdown for weeks.

Here's a list of the states that extended lockdown or put in strict restrictions:

1.ARUNACHAL PRADESH

The Arunachal Pradesh government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) till August 3. During the lockdown, the movement of people and vehicles will not be allowed. However, essential services will be allowed during the period.

2.WEST BENGAL

West Bengal government has announced complete lockdown across the state for two days every week in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. This week, the state government declared full lockdown on July 23 and July 25. Next week, the shutdown will be clamped on July 29. However, the state-wide lockdown in containment zones will continue till July 31

3. SIKKIM

A complete lockdown will be enforced in Sikkim from July 21 to July 27. During this lockdown, all government offices, commercial establishments, institutions, factories, markets will remain closed. However, shops dealing with medicines, dairy products, and other essential items will remain open.

4.KERALA

Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram will stay under a strict lockdown up to midnight of July 28. Thiruvananthapuram's District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the construction activities, essential services, and reopening of government offices with 30 per cent staff.

5. UTTAR PRADESH

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in four areas of capital Lucknow--Ghazipur, SarojniNagar, Indira Nagar, and Ashiyana until July 24, 10 pm. Amid the lockdown, services of railways and transport corporations will continue in these areas as before. Expressway, major bridges, construction projects will continue to operate.

6. GOA

Goa government extended the lockdown at the Mormugua Taluka on July 24.

7. MAHARASHTRA

In Maharashtra, lockdown is extended till July 31. The state government has restricted inter-district travel. However, the lockdown will not be extended in Pune beyond July 23

8. ANDHRA PRADESH

Lockdown has been imposed in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh for 14 days. The lockdown will continue till July 31. Only dairy, vegetables, and medicine shops will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm, according to state government's order.

9. CHHATTISGARH

A seven-day long lockdown will be reimposed in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal corporation from July 22. The lockdown will stay effective until July 28.

10. KARNATAKA

The lockdown imposed in Kalaburagi district has been extended till the midnight of July 27.

11.JAMMU

A weekend lockdown has been imposed in Jammu from July 24. According to a notice by the District's Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) would be enforced in Jammu from 6 pm on Friday and Monday from July 24.

