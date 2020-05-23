MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared: How to check at mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org

The result for Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to postgraduate degree courses in business administration, including MBA or MMS has been declared on Saturday.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant, confirmed in a tweet that the result would be declared around 11 am on Saturday.

Earlier, the MAH MBA CET Result was supposed to be announced on March 31. However, it got postponed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Candidates can check their results on mahacet.org andcetcell.mahacet.org.

Steps to Check MHA MBA CET result:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Fill credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

Step5: Download

Candidates who qualify for the exam, they will have to take part in the counseling process. Candidates will have to first register, choose the college of their choice, and freeze it after the allotment for the counseling process.

MAH MBA CET was held on March 14 and March 15, 2020. The examination was held in computer-based mode.

MAH MBA CET scores are used for admission to all Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University-managed Management Education Institutes, and all Un-Aided Management Education Institutes.