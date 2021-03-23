Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Special exams for students who miss boards due to COVID

Maharashtra State Education Board has announced special examinations for students of Class 10 and Class 12 who missed the board examination due to COVID-19 infections or other related restrictions. These exams will be held at select examination centres in July.

The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board exams will start from April 23, whereas the state's SSC or Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from April 29.

The state education department has already relaxed certain rules for board exams to alleviate the pressure on student in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Science practical exams for Class SSC examination have been replaced by an internal assessment test. Examinees will have to submit assignments for internal assessments.

These tests will be conducted from May 21 to June 10. In case a student falls ill during this period, they will be given the chance to submit their assignment within the next 15 days.

As for Class 12 HSC exams, practical tests have been limited to 5-6 papers. These practical exams will be held between May 22 and June 10. The colleges will consider the reduced practical exams during admission process for the next academic year. If a student falls sick, they will be allowed to retake the examination within the next 15 days.

Maharashtra education board has decided to conduct the written board exams in the offline mode. Students will be given 30 extra minutes for papers carrying 80 marks, and 15 minutes for papers carrying 40 or 50 marks.

Students have been asked to reach their respective exam centres an hour in advance. Question papers will be distributed 10 minutes before the test begins.

If an examinee develops COVID-19 symptoms during the course of the exam, they will be allowed to finish the test and the authorities will have to inform the nearest health centre. The Maharashtra government is thinking about vaccinating the invigilators and examiners to avoid any risk of contagion.

