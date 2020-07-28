Maharashtra Board to announce SSC results tomorrow: here's how to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education also known as MSBSHSE has announced that SSC results will be released tomorrow, July 29 at 1:00 pm. The MSBSHSE SSC or Class 10 results can be checked on the official websites of the board - mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.

Candidates should keep their admit cards with them as roll number and other details on the admit card would be required to open the results. Apart from the official websites mentioned above, the results will also be available on private platforms. However, candidates are advised to check their results only through the official site as private information is required for accessing results on other platforms.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How To Check

Follow these steps to check Maharashtra SSC result: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above. Click on the "SSC Result 2020" link. Key in your roll number and other required information. Click on the submit button and view results in the next page.

According to the board notice, students should download the results and take a print out of the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2020.

The results of the exams were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

