Maharashtra imposes Section 144 across state till March 31

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during an address to the state said, "Those who are self quarantined are requested to stay indoors - the virus will now start to multiply and if we want to avoid it, we have maintained isolation even at home."

Public transport namely local trains, long-distance trains and busses have already been suspended. Only those who work for essential services can use the intra-city bus service.

"Only 5% of govt employees will continue to work. From 25% we have brought it further down," Thackeray said.

The provision has been applied until March 31, but the government could extend the time period.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state with 74 confirmed cases and two deaths. India in total has reported 341 cases and 6 deaths.

Several other states too have imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus.

These lockdowns come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the nation to follow self-isolation and observe a Janata Curfew today.

