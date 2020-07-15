Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2020 to be released soon; here's where, how to check

MSBSHE Maharashtra Result 2020 update: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is expected to declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 today. The state board has however not made any official announcement about the date and time as of now.

MSBSHE is expected to release the Class 12 results soon on its official websites- mahahsscbaord.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. In order to get the latest updates, students are advised to keep checking the official Maharashtra board websites time and again.

Steps to check Maharashtra board result online

Step 1: Visit any of the aforementioned websites

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'MSBSHE HSC Result 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter details like roll number and other required information

Step 5: Your MHSC Result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

How to check your result via SMS

In case you are faced with internet connectivity issues, you can also access your MHSC Results 2020 using SMS facility. The students need to type MH with exam name and seat number and send this message to 57766.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exams whereas a total of 17 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams 2020.

