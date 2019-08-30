Maharashtra HSC SSC 10th supplementary result 2019 to be released today; check result on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will announce the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 for July exams at around 1 pm today (Friday). Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 supplementary results 2019 will be available on the board's official website -- mahresult.nic.in.

The supplementary exams were held from July 17 to 30 for the students who were not able to pass the Maharashtra Board class 10 exams in their initial attempt. Last year too the results were released in the month of August (last week). The Maharashtra board has already announced the result of class 12 supplementary exams in May this year.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC SSC supplementary result 2019 likely to be released today; check result on mahresult.nic.in

Check Maharashtra HSC and SSC supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the Maharashtra SSC results

Step 3: Click on "HSC or SSC Examination Result 2019"

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name

Step 5: Click on "view result"

Step 6: Save your results and take a print out for future use.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 expected this week: Here's how to check scores on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result in past 2 years

Pass percentage 2019: 77.10%

Pass percentage 2018: 89. 41%

After the Maharashtra supplementary result will be released, the board will allow students to apply for a photocopy of their answer sheets. As many as 18 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Maharashtra SSC 2019 examinations in March. The Maharashtra board had announced Class 10 board exam result on June 8, in which around 77.10 per cent students had passed. Maharashtra SSC supplementary exams were conducted from July 17 to July 30.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 out on mahresult.nic.in: Here's how to check scores

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE to declare Class 10 result on mahresult.nic.in; announcement today