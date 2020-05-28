Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Students to get average marks for cancelled geography exam

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) announced on Wednesday that students will be awarded an average of the marks obtained in other subjects for the Class 10 geography examination. The geography exam, which was scheduled for March 23, was cancelled due to coronavirus nationwide lockdown.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decied to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects", according to the official circular accessed by PTI. The circular further stated that similar convention will be applied to a vocational subject paper for differently abled students, which was also cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The board will award an average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical and internal examinations of other subjects for the subject. For regular updates, students are advised to check the official Maharashtra board website.

This decision by the state board came as a sigh of relief for the students who are waiting for the Maharashtra SSC Board exam result 2020. More than 17 lakh students appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in Maharashtra. The SSC exams for the 2020 batch were conducted from March 3 to March 23.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases across the country at 56,948.

