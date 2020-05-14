Maharashtra to start liquor home delivery but not in Mumbai

Amid the lockdown in the country, tipplers in Maharashtra will get their liquor stock home-delivered from the nearest retail shops from May 15. However, the home delivery will not be applicable in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad as their civic bodies have not given any permission to open liquor shops yet, according to Times of India.

Currently, people can place the order on the phone or through WhatsApp, SMS. Soon, the state administration will switch to online booking option. As per the orders, liquor shops will close by 6 pm.

Maharashtra excise department guidelines read: "The licensees shall sell the IMFL-spirits, beer, mild liquor, wines, only in respect of the liquor for which he is licensed to sell".

Excise commissioner Kantilal Umap has said delivery boys must have medical certificate of fitness duly signed by the doctors. And liquor shop owners must ensure no contagious disease spreads through delivery boys.

Additionally, the excise department has also asked liquor shops of the states to implement an e-token system to avoid crowding at shops. Under the new system, a person can get a token by registering on the state excise department portal and then go to the shop to buy liquor.

Providing relief to the consumers, the Maharashtra government also ordered that the shop owners cannot charge over and above the maximum price printed on the bottle.

