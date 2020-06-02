Maharashtra's coronavirus share on steady decline as daily cases increase in other states

Maharastra for the past the two months has been leading in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. However, the state's share in the country's coronavirus count is now dropping according to trends observed in the last six days of May.

Maharashtra accounted for 35% of all the coronavirus cases in the country from May 26 to 31, this was a significant drop from the 43% share it had maintained in the previous week. The number of daily cases being reported in the state has plateaued since May 22. The number of cases being reported daily in other states has also sharply increased in the last week causing Maharastra's share to go down.

On May 24 Maharashtra had witnessed the highest single-day increase in the number of cases with 3,041 testing positive that day. Since then the number of daily cases has remained between 2,100 and 3,000. Meanwhile, in the same time frame, other states of the country saw six peeks in the daily number of coronavirus cases being reported. Further establishing that Maharashtra's coronavirus share is on a downward trend. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra currently stands at 37,543.

Meanwhile, India has reported 97,581 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, June 2), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 5,598 As many as 95,526 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

