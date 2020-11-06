Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Pathanwadi; no casualties

A major fire broke out in slums at Pathanwadi, located in Malad east of Mumbai, on Friday evening. As per the report, the incident took place at 6:18 pm at Aman marble company located in Pathanwadi, but no casualty was reported. The fire is being extinguished by fire brigade team, while people living near that area are evacuated.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but it was upgraded to level-2 (major) at around 6.51 pm when flames spread to nearby residential areas.

As per the officials, the fire brigade team, fire engines, police and rescue team has arrived at the spot. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known.

