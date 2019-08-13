Business Today

Live Updates: Major fire in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market; 6 shops gutted

Fire in Gandhi Nagar: Total 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot; officials say no casualty has been reported so far

New Delhi     Last Updated: August 13, 2019  | 10:47 IST
Fire in Gandhi Nagar

Fire in Gandhi Nagar: A major fire broke out at a cloth godown in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning, in which at least six shops have already been gutted. Total 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire officials told PTI that no casualty had been reported so far. A call about the fire was received at 7.47 am, after which the fire tenders were rushed. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

10.15 AM: At least 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the stop to douse the fire.

9.45 AM: Check latest visuals from fire in Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi.

