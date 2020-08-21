Business Today
twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 21, 2020 | Updated 08:34 IST
BREAKING: Major fire at Left Bank Power House in Telangana's Srisailam; 9 trapped inside building

A major fire broke out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, Telangana, on late Thursday night. A fire engine from Atmakur Fire Station, Kurnool, has been deployed on the spot, news agency ANI reported.

In all 10 people have been rescued so far, of which 6 are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Officials says nine people are still feared trapped inside the building.

More details awaited.

