Malaysian woman registered as first coronavirus patient in Jharkhand

A Malaysian woman, who was residing in a mosque in Ranchi's Hindpiri with 17 other foreign nationals, was diagnosed with coronavirus today. This is the first confirmed case of the virus in Jharkhand.

Everyone was evacuated from the mosque and admitted to the Khelgaon sports complex isolation facility. "One woman has been tested positive on Tuesday. She is one of those persons who were found hiding in a mosque along with 24 others, including 17 foreigners," Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

A meeting of senior officials has been called by the state's health department to make an assessment of the situation and plan a future course of action.

The Malaysian woman will soon be shifted to the trauma centre of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The woman was linked to the Tablighi Jamaat and came into Ranchi after attending the religious event in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

District administration has said that all the 18 foreign nationals will be tested for the virus along with six people from various parts of the country. The people were found out after authorities were tipped-off that a few people were living in the mosque for some time.

On a nationwide scale, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports 1,117 active cases of coronavirus along with 32 deaths.