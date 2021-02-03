Business Today
The man was embarking on the rail after 11 months as local train services resumed operations on February 1, Monday, after coming to a screeching halt on March 22, 2020

February 3, 2021 | Updated 18:06 IST
Man bows before boarding Mumbai local train as services resume, moving image goes viral

A picture of a man bowing down before a Mumbai local train before boarding it surfaced on the internet with netizens admiring it for the humility of the Indian culture it represents.

The man was embarking on the rail after 11 months as local train services resumed operations on February 1, Monday, after coming to a screeching halt on March 22, 2020.

The picture, which has since gone viral, was shared with the caption "A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months." The viral image has over 26,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also shared the image in a tweet, calling it the 'soul of India'.

The industrialist retweeted the image saying "The soul of India... I pray we never lose it"

Reacting to his tweet, one user said, "Anand Sir, the picture says so much...lifeline of Mumbai where millions commute to earn their living....it's a story in itself.. thanks for sharing, pray we never lose it."

Check how Twitter users reacted to the image:


