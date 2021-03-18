Business Today
Man helps litti-chokha seller get onboard Zomato; Twitterati rushes for support

March 18, 2021
Social media, often a den of hate and anger, can also be a warm and wondrous place. Take for instance, how a complete stranger helped a litti-chokha seller get onboarded on food catalogue and delivery platform Zomato. A Twitter user shared a post about a litti-chokha seller who sits near Versova beach in Mumbai and urged Zomato help him get enlisted on the platform. Not only did Zomato reach out to help him, Manoj Bajpayee too tweeted to support the seller.

Twitter user Priyanshu Dwivedi said that the litti-chokha seller Yogesh sells the yummiest fare for just Rs 20 per plate near the Versova beach. Every plate includes two littis dipped in butter, delicious chokha, chutney and salad. Yogesh has been trying to get himself enlisted on Zomato and sell his litti-chokha on the platform but he has not been successful. He opens his shop every day after 2:30 pm, said the Twitter user.

Dwivedi said that the seller does not know much about the process as well as whom to contact for this. Yogesh told Dwivedi that he is facing financial problems and is unable to pay his rent too. "He is planning to shut his shop. I request @zomato and @deepigoyal to help him out with their platform. I guarantee 'Itni badhiya litti kahi nahin milegi'," said Dwivedi.

Upon seeing the series of tweets, Zomato reached out to Dwivedi. "Hi Priyanshu, sorry for the delay in response. If possible, please help us with his contact number over a private message and our team will be reaching out to him at the earliest to assist him with the listing procedure," it replied.

Dwivedi confirmed that Zomato is helping Yogesh list his shop. He also asked people to get in touch with him if they want to help Yogesh set up his shop properly.

Twitterati flooded Dwivedi with messages of support. Among them was actor Manoj Bajpayee. "@zomatoin please help this gentleman with his endeavour!!," he said. Some even asked Sonu Sood to help.

