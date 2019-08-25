Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi explains how Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls understood his Hindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the air regarding his communication with Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild 'special' show, which aired on August 12. Many people wondered about the conversations between Modi and Grylls during the course of the episode. Modi delivered most of his lines in Hindi, a language Grylls probably doesn't understand, and people wondered how they understood each other during the episode.

PM Modi in his Sunday's episode of Mann Ki Baat put an end to this confusion. PM said: "Some people ask me one thing albeit with some hesitation, Modi ji, you were speaking in Hindi and Bear Grylls does not know Hindi, so how did you carry on such a fast conversation between the two of you? Was it got edited later? Was it shoot many times and so on?"





He said technology had made it possible. "Whenever I spoke immediately there was a simultaneous translation into English or simultaneous interpretation and Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi but he heard it in English and because of that the communication became very easy and this is an amazing aspect about technology," Modi said.

In the Mann Ki Baat episode further, the PM advised people to explore wildlife, nature and forest. He also urged people to visit north-east for its rich ecosystem.

The special episode, featuring Grylls with PM Modi, was shot in the Jim Corbett National Park. It aired at 9 pm on Discovery Channel, generating a huge interest among people in India as well as abroad. The special show of Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild made 3.69 million impressions upon its premiere.

