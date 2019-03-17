Manohar Parrikar death news: watch live streaming on aaj tak tv

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been suffering from pancreatic ailment, died on Sunday. He was 63. Parrikar was diagnosed with a "life-threatening disease" pancreatic ailment last year. The three time Goa CM was discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji on February 26 last month.

Parrikar, who was the first IITian to become CM of a state, had undergone treatment in hospitals of the US and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.The former Defence Minister's health took a turn for the worse in the past two days.

President Ram Nath Kovind was the first one to pay his condolences. "Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten," President of India Ram Nath Kovind tweets on Manohar Parrikar's death.

Parrikar had a wonderful political journey, starting as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to chief minister of Goa and also become the country's Defence Minister. He had a simple man image in the politically-volatile coastal state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Manohar Parrikar as an unparalleled leader. "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," PM Modi tweets.

"Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress," PM Modi said.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

