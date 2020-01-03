Massive fire in Apex Athena Society apartment in Noida; watch video

A massive fire broke out in an Apex Athena Society apartment in Sector 75, Noida, on Friday. The fire has been doused, and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of fire is unknown.

ANI reported security guards saying the fire alarm and water sprinklers did not go off when the flat caught fire.

Noida: A fire broke out in a flat on the 14th floor of Apex Athena society in Sector-75, earlier today. The fire has been doused, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/DaPe0Ltf8U â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2020

"I rushed to the apartment and tried to dampen it down with the help of a fire extinguisher but to no avail," the guard told the news agency.

Posting a video of the incident, a Twitter user also said at the time of fire accident, there was no hooter, no water in sprinklers, and fire pressure doesn't reach above 5th floor.

@noidapolice@noida_authority there was a massiv fire this morning at #apexathena Apex Builder Noida. Surprisingly builder got the NOC but however at the time of incident there was no hooter, no water in sprinklers, fire pressure doesn't reach above 5th floor. #Alarmingpic.twitter.com/ih0kaA0fPL â Swapnil (@swapnilchauhan) January 3, 2020

More details are awaited.