May we get strength to fight coronavirus: PM Modi greets people on Baisakhi, Poila Boishakh, Vishu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Indians on the occasion of Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishkhadi and Bohag Bihu.

"Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted.





à® à®©à¯à®µà®°à¯à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯, à®à¯à®±à®¿à®ªà¯à®ªà®¾à® à®à®©à¯ à®¤à®®à®¿à®´à¯à®à¯ à®à®à¯à®¤à®°à®°à¯ à®à®à¯à®¤à®°à®¿à®à®³à¯à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯ à®ªà¯à®¤à¯à®¤à®¾à®£à¯à®à¯ à®¨à®²à¯à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®à®³à¯. à®à®©à¯à®ªà®®à¯ à®¨à®¿à®±à¯à®¨à¯à®¤ à®à®£à¯à®à®¾à® à®à®¤à¯ à® à®®à¯à®¨à¯à®¤à®¿à®à®ªà¯ à®ªà®¿à®°à®¾à®°à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à®¿à®à¯à®à®¿à®±à¯à®©à¯.à®à®¤à®¿à®°à¯à®µà®°à¯à®®à¯ à®à®£à¯à®à®¿à®²à¯ à®à®à¯à®à®³à¯ à®µà®¿à®´à¯à®µà¯à®à®³à¯ à®¯à®¾à®µà¯à®®à¯ à®¨à®¿à®±à¯à®µà¯à®±à®¿à®à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯.



Puthandu wishes to all. Praying for a year full of joy and wonderful health. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

à§°à¦à¦¾à¦²à§ à¦¬à¦¿à¦¹à§ à¦à§°à§ à¦ à¦¸à¦®à§à¦¯à¦¼à¦¾ à¦¨à§±à¦¬à§°à§à¦·à§° à¦à¦ à¦¶à§à¦­à¦à§à¦·à¦£à¦¤ à¦à¦ªà§à¦¨à¦¾à¦²à§à¦ à¦à¦à¦¾à¦à¦à§ à¦®à§à§°

à¦à¦¨à§à¦¤à§°à¦¿à¦ à¦à¦²à¦ à¦¤à¦¥à¦¾ à¦¶à§à¦­à§à¦à§à¦à¦¾ à¦à§à¦à¦¾à¦ªà¦¨ à¦à§°à¦¿à¦à§à¦à¥¤ à¦ à¦¸à¦®à§° à¦à¦¨à¦à§à§±à¦¨à§° à¦¬à¦¾à¦ªà¦¤à¦¿à¦¸à¦¾à¦¹à§à¦¨ à¦à¦ à¦à§à¦¸à§±à§ à¦¸à¦®à¦¾à¦à¦¤ à¦à¦à§à¦¯ à¦à§°à§ à¦¸à¦®à§à¦ªà§à§°à§à¦¤à¦¿à§° à¦¬à¦¾à¦¨à§à¦§à§à¦¨ à¦ à¦§à¦¿à¦ à¦¦à§à¦¢à¦¼ à¦à§°à¦¿ à¦¤à§à¦²à¦ à¦¤à¦¾à§°à§à¦ à¦à¦¾à¦®à¦¨à¦¾ à¦à§°à¦¿à¦à§à¦à¥¤



Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

The Prime Minister wished the Bengali people on their New Year by wishing them in Bangla. The PM wrote, "Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous".

à¦¶à§à¦­ à¦¨à¦¬à¦¬à¦°à§à¦· ! à¦ªà¦¯à¦¼à¦²à¦¾ à¦¬à§à¦¶à¦¾à¦à§à¦° à¦¶à§à¦­à§à¦à§à¦à¦¾ à¦à§à¦°à¦¹à¦£ à¦à¦°à§à¦¨à¥¤ à¦¨à¦¤à§à¦¨ à¦¬à¦à¦° à¦à¦ªà¦¨à¦¾à¦¦à§à¦° à¦¸à¦à¦²à§à¦° à¦à§à¦¬à¦¨à§ à¦¸à§à¦, à¦¸à¦®à§à¦¦à§à¦§à¦¿à¦° à¦¬à¦¾à¦°à§à¦¤à¦¾ à¦¨à¦¿à¦¯à¦¼à§ à¦à¦¸à§à¦à¥¤ à¦¸à¦à¦²à§ à¦¸à§à¦¸à§à¦¥ à¦¥à¦¾à¦à§à¦¨, à¦­à¦¾à¦²à§ à¦¥à¦¾à¦à§à¦¨à¥¤



Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Poila stands for first and Boishakh is the first month of the Bengali calendar. So, Poila Boishakh literally means the first day of the month of Boishakh, thus, marking the beginning of New Year. On this day, people greet each other saying, Shubho Noboborsho where Naba means new and Barsho mean year, together with means New Year.

The PM also wished "Happy Vishu" by writing in Malayalam. The PM wrote, "Happy Vishu to everyone! A new year brings new hope and new energy. May the coming year bring good health and well-being in everyone's lives".

à´à´²àµà´²à´¾à´µàµ¼à´àµà´àµà´ à´à´¹àµà´³à´¾à´¦à´ªàµàµ¼à´£à´®à´¾à´¯ à´µà´¿à´·àµ à´à´¶à´à´¸à´àµ¾! à´ªàµà´¤àµà´µàµ¼à´·à´ à´ªàµà´¤à´¿à´¯ à´ªàµà´°à´¤àµà´àµà´·à´¯àµà´ à´àµ¼à´à´µàµà´ à´ªàµà´°à´¦à´¾à´¨à´à´àµà´¯àµà´¯àµà´¨àµà´¨àµ. à´à´²àµà´²à´¾à´µàµ¼à´àµà´àµà´ à´àµà´·àµà´®à´µàµà´ à´¸àµà´àµà´¯à´µàµà´ à´à´£àµà´à´¾à´µà´àµà´àµ.



Happy Vishu to everyone! A new year brings new hope and new energy. May the coming year bring good health and well-being in everyoneâs lives. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Vishu is one of the most popular South Indian festivals and it is widely celebrated in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is the traditional New Year for the residents of these states. The people living in this region speak Malayalam language, it is also known as the Malayalam New Year.

Vishu can also be referred as the South Indian Baisakhi, Bihu or Puthandu, because similar occasions are celebrated in other parts of India, on the same date.

