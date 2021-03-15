Meet Sanjana Ganesan, model, anchor, sports presenter who married Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot on Monday. Bumrah and Ganesan shared pictures of the wedding ceremony on social media.

In the caption, the newlyweds wrote, "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,"

Who is Sanjana Ganesan?

Sanjana Ganesan describes herself as "TV Presenter for @StarSportsIndia, Digital Host, That Miss India Girl, Nerd, Perpetual Child" on her Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Sanjana Ganesan as a TV presenter works for the Star Sports network. She has hosted several programs for the channel including 'Match Point' and 'Cheeky Singles' which ran alongside the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Sanjana also hosted the Premier Badminton League (PBL) and 'Dil Se India' for the channel.

Sanjana is also associated with Kolkata Knight Riders. She is the official anchor of the IPL team's interactive show titled, 'The Knight Club'.

Not only a sports presenter, she is a well-known model too. She won the 'Femina Officially Gorgeous' and participated in the Femina Miss India Pune competition where she ended up as a finalist. She is quite popular on Instagram and has more than 300k followers.

Sanjana had participated in the seventh season of MTV Splitsvilla back in 2014. This season was hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa. Sanjana quit MTV Splitsvilla due to an injury.

