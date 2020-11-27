MiG-29K crash in Arabian Sea: One pilot recovered, search on for another

A MiG-29 trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya crashed into the Arabian Sea on Thursday evening. The Indian Navy said that while one pilot has been rescued, the search for the other one is still on.

Indian Navy officials said, "A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 November. One pilot recovered, and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," said an Indian Navy statement.

The Indian Navy has a fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter aircraft based out of Goa and also operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.

This is the fourth crash in recent times involving MiG-29K aircraft. In February this year, a MiG29K aircraft which was on routine training sorties had crashed in Goa. However, the pilot was able to eject on time.

In November last year, a twin-seater MiG29K had crashed because of a bird hit after taking off from Goa naval air base. However, both pilots had ejected safely.

In January 2018, a MiG-29K crashed as it veered off the runaway at the INS Hansa base in Goa; the pilot escaped unharmed.

