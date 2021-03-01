Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins Aam Aadmi Party

Former Miss India Delhi Mansi Sehgal has joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) . Speaking on the occasion, Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, said she was "inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" and therefore chose to join the AAP.

According to Sehgal, health and education are the two main pillars for a nation to prosper, and "there has been a tremendous change in these fields in the last few years under the leadership of Kejriwal".





Inspired by CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal's honest politics, Miss India 2019 #MansiSehgal has joined the @aamaadmiparty family.



Listen to her views about Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal ji and MLA Rajinder Nagar .@raghav_chadha . pic.twitter.com/LwUSTzCYJT â AAP Express ð®ð³ (@AAPExpress) March 1, 2021

"Through clean politics, we can bring about a substantial change in the world that we live in," Sehgal added.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inducted Sehgal into the AAP at Naraina Vihar Club in the presence of several residents.

"I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal instil confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family," Chadha said.

Sehgal is also a TedX speaker, trained engineer and entrepreneur. Calling upon youth and women to be an active part of politics and to join the AAP, Sehgal said, "would urge our youth and particularly our women to come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see".

Also read: Maruti auto sales grow 11.8% YoY to 1.64 lakh units; WagonR, Swift continue to shine

Also read: 'Oh it's done': What PM Modi told AIIMS nurse after receiving coronavirus vaccine

(With PTI inputs)