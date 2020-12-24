Missing COVID-19 positive woman from UK found in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh woman, who disappeared from Delhi airport after testing positive for coronavirus upon her return from the UK, has been found in Andhra Pradesh.

The state health officials found the woman along with her son at the Rajahmundry railway station. The woman is asymptomatic and has been shifted to a district hospital, according to a report in Indian Express.

The duo was traced after information about their train travel was shared with district authorities from Delhi.

The woman returned to India on December 22. She came from London, where the new variant of coronavirus strain has been detected. After her landing at the Delhi airport, officials took her swab sample. Before her test results came in, she left the airport and boarded the New Delhi-Visakhapatnam special train. Besides, she switched off her mobile phone.

Thereafter, the health officials lodged a complaint with Rajahmundry police station after the woman's family told them she boarded the train.

The officials said the woman's behaviour was dangerous as she could come in contact with numerous people in her nearly 27 hours long journey.

The Andhra-based woman was among five coronavirus positive passengers from the UK who went untraceable after landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, December 22. Three of them were traced on the same day and were admitted to Lok Nayak hospital in the capital while one managed to reach Ludhiana and was brought back on Wednesday.

According to the new SOPs issued by the Centre, any Covid-19 positive passengers from the UK must be shifted to a separate isolation unit, and their samples must be sent for genome sequencing.

Also read: 'Covid-19 positive' woman from UK disappears from Delhi airport, takes Vizag train