MLSU B.A. Result 2019: Third year results released, here's how to check scores

Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU), which was formerly known as Udaipur University, has declared the MLSU BA Third year results today on its official website- mlsu.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the MLSU BA Third year examinations 2019 can also check their MLSU Result on- results.mlsuportal.in, apart from the official website. It may be noted that the students can access their MLSU BA Third year Result 2019 after entering their roll number on the relevant link provided on the official website of MLSU. Earlier, the varsity had released BSc first year results on July 1, 2019.

Here's how to check MLSU B.A. Result 2019 (Third year):

Step-1: Visit the official website of MLSU

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'MLSU BA Result 2019'

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your MLSU examination roll number

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: MLSU BA Third year Result will be displayed on the screen

Step-6: Download the MLSU BA Result 2019 and take a print out for future references

MLSU is a state University established by an Act in the year 1962 to cater to the educational needs of students in Southern Rajasthan. It consists of four constituent colleges and 60 affiliated colleges from the districts of Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Sirohi.

