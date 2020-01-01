BREAKING: Modi govt has approved Chandrayan-3, says ISRO Chief K Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation Chief K Sivan on Wednesday said the Modi government has approved Chandrayan-3, and that the project is ongoing. "The land acquisition for a second space port has been initiated and the port will be in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu," the ISRO chief said during a press conference.

ISRO chief K Sivan: We have made good progress on Chandrayan-2, even though we could not land successfully, the orbiter is still functioning, its going to function for the next 7 years to produce science data pic.twitter.com/6tw683HTnk â ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

Sivan said ISRO made some good progress on Chandrayan-2, and that its orbiter would function for the next seven years.