BREAKING: Modi govt has approved Chandrayan-3, says ISRO Chief K Sivan

Land acquisition for a second space port has been initiated and the port will be in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, says the ISRO chief

January 1, 2020
Indian Space Research Organisation Chief K Sivan on Wednesday said the Modi government has approved Chandrayan-3, and that the project is ongoing. "The land acquisition for a second space port has been initiated and the port will be in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu," the ISRO chief said during a press conference.

Sivan said ISRO made some good progress on Chandrayan-2, and that its orbiter would function for the next seven years.

