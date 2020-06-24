'Modi govt unlocked coronavirus and petrol, diesel prices,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, took a dig at the Modi government over the rising coronavirus cases and fuel prices in the country. Gandhi tweeted saying, "Modi government has 'unlocked' the coronavirus pandemic and prices of petrol-diesel".

Gandhi also tagged a graph captioned, "coronavirus is not the only rising curve". The graph showed a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and prices of petrol and diesel.

Fuel prices have continued to rise for the last 18 days in the country. Petrol was priced at Rs 79.76 per litre in Delhi with no increase on Wednesday, while diesel was priced at Rs 79.88 per litre after an increase of Rs 0.48. With this, diesel has become costlier than petrol in the national capital.

The increase in fuel rates started on June 7 this year as oil companies resumed daily revision in prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day gap during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On the other hand, as India continues to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, COVID cases have seen a continuous rise. On Wednesday, India witnessed the biggest single-day spike of nearly 16,000 cases and over 450 COVID deaths.

Coronavirus count in India has crossed 4.56 lakh while the death toll is over 14,400.

