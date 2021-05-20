Monkey munches on food samples at Delhi's IGI Airport; check viral video

A video of a monkey munching on food samples at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi has gone viral on social media. Though the video has gone viral now, it was actually shot three years ago i.e in 2018 when the primate seen in the video took temporary shelter inside IGI airport for five days. The three-year-old video caught the attention of netizens again after ViralHog re-shared it recently.

In the video, which is more than a minute long, the monkey is seen sitting at a food counter inside the Air India lunge of IGI Airport. The primate seems to be having a gala time as it feasts on delicious food samples one after the other inside the Air India lounge. After finishing all the samples placed on one food counter it jumps on the next.

The monkey was caught on camera enjoying the food samples by Jenna Curtis on March 5, 2018, when she was waiting in the Air India lounge for her flight. She was on a business trip to India. Jenna at that time had told The New Indian Express that she had spotted the animal when she had gone to fetch some water from a refrigerator that was placed near the food counter. Jenna was shocked the see the carefree monkey feasting on the food samples kept on the food counter. She added that the primate had finished its meal by munching on a banana. After devouring the banana, the primate jumped on a wall to leave the Air India lounge.

In March 2018, it was reported that a monkey had taken shelter inside Terminal 3 of IGI Airport. The monkey was spotted roaming around in an area being used by premium business-class lounges, premium plazas, etc. Finally, on March 6, 2018, the airport authorities requested help from government officials to get rid of their unwanted guest. Officials sent by the government were able to catch the primate. The officials then tranquillised the monkey and took it back with them.

