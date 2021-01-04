More Indian players involved in COVID-19 protocol breach, claims Australian media

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) jointly investigate a matter of potential breach of biosecurity protocols by five Indian players, reports of two more Indian players, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya flouting the protocols have surfaced in the Australian media.Kohli and Pandya apparently visited a baby store in Sydney in early December and were seen not wearing masks inside the store.

A store named 'Baby Village' in Sydney, shared pictures of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya visiting the shop.

Earlier, CA released a press release stating that "the BCCI and CA were today alerted to a video post on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an indoor venue in Melbourne on New Year's Day."

The release further said that the BCCI and the CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols.

Sydney Morning Herald's report also claimed that "a week or so later in Adelaide", a group of Indian players made a visit to an eatery Waffle and Coffee with a "couple of them going inside to order before they all sat down at a table outside".

As per the report, the "players who went inside should have been wearing a mask, according to the protocols."

The third Test of the four-match series is scheduled to start from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

.Also read: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, 3 others in isolation; BCCI probes possible protocol breach

Also read: Team India fan spots favourite cricketers at restaurant; quietly pays their bill