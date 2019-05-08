Mothers' Day 2019: Buy gifts for as low as Rs 200 on Amazon, Flipkart

Mothers' Day is around the corner and if you are wondering what to get your mother for the special day, then you are not alone. If you are looking for a gift that your mother will love but also not bore a hole in your pocket, Amazon and Flipkart are here to help. These e-commerce giants are offering discount offers and mother's day coupons for amazing gifts starting for as low as Rs 200. Special offers on Amazon and Flipkart can help you buy gifts like bags, clutches, perfumes, make-up kits, and home decor at reasonable prices.

Here's a list of classic gifts to make your mother feel special:

A watch is the most aesthetic yet timeless gift for your mother. Buy exclusive watches starting at an all inclusive price of Rs 200 going up to Rs 1,000, depending on what brand you choose on Flipkart. Amazon, on the other hand, is offering 60% discount on watches.

2. Bags and Clutches: Mothers love bags which are not just spacious but pocket-friendly and aesthetic as well. So, if you are thinking of gifting a bag, then Flipkart has a wide variety of options to choose from be it large tote to shoulder bags. Amazon also is offering numerous options for handbags and shoulder bags to choose from, starting from as low as Rs 599.

3. Perfumes: This is a vintage gift for your mother and definitely the most preferred as a woman can never get tired of adding more perfumes to her collection. Flipkart is offering multiple products starting at a price of Rs 649.

4. Make-up kits: Gifting a make-up kit including your mother's favourites- be it lip colours, nail paints and the like never goes out of fashion. Get your hands on make up kits on Flipkart and Amazon starting from as low as Rs 498.

5. Home decor: If you are looking for home decor items like potted plants, cushion covers, photo frames amongst others, then there are products available starting at Rs 299 on Amazon or Flipkart.

