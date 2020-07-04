MP Board results 2020: MPBSE Class 10 results out! Here's how, where to check, other details

The MP Board results 2020 were declared today at 12 pm. Around 11 lakh students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 exams 2020 can now check their results at the official Madhya Pradesh board websites- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

In order to check their results online, the students are advised to keep their admit cards as well as their nine digit roll numbers and the eight digit application numbers handy.

Here's how to check your MP board Class 10 results on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official MP board website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "MP Board 10th result 2020"

Step 3: Enter credentials such as your MP Board class 10 roll number, MP Board class 10 application number and log in

Step 4: Your MP Board class 10 result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save your MP Board result 2020 for future reference

Of the over 11 lakh candidates who appeared for the MP Class 10 board exams that could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic, 9.01 lakh were regular candidates whereas 2.26 lakh were private candidates. Pass percentage for regular candidates was recorded at 62.84% whereas for private candidates, this percentage stood at 16.95%. The pending exams though slated to be carried out later stood cancelled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Thus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the students will be marked on the basis of the papers they have attempted. He also said, "For the remaining subjects, students will get 'pass' remark on their mark sheets."

