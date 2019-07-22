MPSOS declares Class 10th, 12th MP Ruk Jana Nahi results; check on result.mpos.net.in

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has released the result of Class 10th and Class 12th examination for the MP Ruk Jana Nahi examinations. Candidates who appeared for the MP Ruk Jaana Nahi examination can check the result on result.mpos.net.in.

How to check MPSOS 10th, 12th result 2019 (MP Ruk Jana Nahi result):

Step 1: Visit the official website result.mpos.net.in

Step 2: Click on MPSOS 10th and 12th result (MP Ruk Jana Nahi) link

Step 3: Login with your credentials.

Step 4: Download the MPSOS 10th, 12th result 2019.

MPSOS conducts the MP Ruk Jana Nahi examination twice in a year-June and December. This year, the MP Ruk Jana Nahi examination was conducted between June 6 and June 18.

MP Ruk Jana Nahi examination, conducted by MPSOS, is to provide education to the students studying in all the districts of the state. The MPSOS gives 9 consecutive opportunities to the candidates to pass the examination. The subjects of the passed examinations are compiled till they pass the entire 5 subjects in the examination. After passing the exam, marks and certificates are given.