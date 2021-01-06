MS Dhoni to export his farmhouse vegetables to Dubai

India's iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, is set to export vegetables from his farmhouse to Dubai.

The preparations for the consignment of vegetables are in the final stage. The agricultural department of Jharkhand has taken the responsibility of sending Dhoni's farmhouse vegetables abroad.

All Season Farm Fresh agency will sell Dhoni's vegetables in Dubai. It is the same agency through which the Department of Agriculture sends several consignments of vegetables to the Gulf countries.

Dhoni's farmhouse is located at Ring Road in Sembo village. The farmhouse has been growing fruits and vegetables on almost 10-acre of land in a 43-acre farmhouse.

The fruits and vegetables that are growing in Dhoni's farmhouse are strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, and papaya. As per the channel, there is a demand for cabbage, tomatoes, and peas grown in Dhoni's farmhouse in the local market of Ranchi.

Recently, Dhoni was named captain of ICC Men's ODI team of the decade. Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He has been the recipient of many awards, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008 and 2009, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007, the Padma Shri recipient in 2009, and the Padma Bhushan in 2018.

