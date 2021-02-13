Mughal Gardens open for public from today; check out booking, timings, other details

The famed Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan are set to open for the public on Saturday, February 13. The 15-acre gardens will allow visitors to watch a display of flora and fauna at the Presidential residence.

Visitors will be allowed to enter for free from February 13 to March 21 between 10 am and 5 pm. According to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the garden will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entry to the gardens will be only available through an online booking facility and not walk-in-entry unlike before.

Several COVID-19 protocols coupled with sanitisation facility will be provided this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in order to stem the spread of the disease.

The online booking facility this year, due to the pandemic, has been split into seven hourly slots comprising 100 persons in each slot.

Arrangements for drinking water, toilets, and first aid are also being provided at various places for the convenience of visitors, said President's deputy press secretary Kriti Tiwari.

She added that entry and exit for all online visitors will be allowed from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

