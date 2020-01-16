Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar train accident: Emergency numbers and other details

Five coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubhaneshwar Lokmanya Tilak express derailed in Odisha on Thursday morning. The coaches derailed after the train collided with a goods train, according to railways officials.

At least 20 people got injured in the accident that took place near Salagaon, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railways. No casualities are reported yet.

#UPDATE Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway: 20 people injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty reported till now. #Odishahttps://t.co/JqaXdhzHTN - ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

The people whose family members are nearby the accident spot can contact the Central Railways helpline numbers. These helpline numbers are CSMT-55993 and 022-22624040. The Central Railways has also provided region specific helpline numbers for Dadar,Thane and Kalyan.

Odisha train accident update: Central Railway helplines - CSMT-55993 (railway number) and 022-22624040; Dadar-57390 and 022-24114836; LTT- 62606 and 022-25280005; Thane-61290 and 022-25334840; Kalyan- 63360 and 0251-2311499. - Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2020

The injured passengers have been taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The Khurda DM is at the location of the accident. Officials from the Indian Railways and the fire department are investigating the exact reason behind the mishap.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that he was relieved that no lives were lost. He also said that rescue ops were underway.

Pained to learn about the accident of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express in Cuttack. Relieved that no lives have been lost in the mishap. Rescue operations are underway and all efforts are being made to ensure the safety of passengers. Pray for the early recovery of those injured. - Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 16, 2020

