Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Maharashtra; trains delayed

The people of Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Sunday. The heavy downpour has resulted in water logging in several areas of Maharashtra resulting in traffic congestion and various trains have been delayed. As per the latest predictions of the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely to continue in the city and suburbs like Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

Mumbai Rains have covered 97% of the average required rainfall in June within two days of its onset. According to the tweets of Western Railway, several trains in the Mumbai-Valsad- Surat region have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section. As of 8:05 am today, Western Railway confirmed that water levels have been receded and train movement has been restarted. However, the train speeds were restricted to 30 km/h to ensure safety.

Tracks between Sion and Matunga stations were submerged, as per news agency ANI. It may be noted that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has been regulated for safe travel. Strong winds ensuing heavy rainfall led to bamboo from nearby construction work falling on the tracks of Marine Lines. All trains on the Churchgate-Marine Lines have been stopped and precautionary measures are being taken.

Trains running between Mumbai and Pune were delayed after a goods train was delayed. Western Railways has also released a list of help desk numbers on Twitter for passenger enquiry due to water logging at Palghar station. Meanwhile, traffic on slow lines is expected to start soon.

Check all the Live Updates related to Mumbai Rain on BusinessToday.In:

12:45 PM:

With a view to closely monitor the situation in Borivali-Mira Road- Virar section due to #MumbaiRains & high tides, regular inspection is being done by Shri V K Tripathi, AGM WR. Sr Officers are keeping close watch on improving the situation. #Alert#WRUpdates#mumbaimonsoonpic.twitter.com/LwbIzSahLW - Western Railway (@WesternRly) 1 July 2019

12:26 PM:

In view of #MumbaiRains ie incessant heavy rains & high tide in & around Mumbai, Minster of Railways Shri Piyush Goyal is keeping close watch, specially on services & arrangements for safety of commuters, etc. He is in constant touch with the senior railway officials. pic.twitter.com/1kXFrBrTUH - Western Railway (@WesternRly) 1 July 2019

12:17 PM:

In view of incessant & heavy rains & high tide in Mumbai, all efforts are being made by WR @rpfwr1 & @rpfwrbct to man suburban stations & FOBs6for the safety of commuters. #SafetyFirst#mumbaimonsoon#MumbaiRainpic.twitter.com/Aon1kDItnN - Western Railway (@WesternRly) 1 July 2019

12:00 PM:

3/3 For crowd mngmnt & safety of psngrs in view of heavy rains, besides Sr ofcrs & Staff, RPF central control room & cntrl rooms at stns are continiously monitoring situation thru CCTVs & coordinating with field staff for better deployment. @drmbct@RailMinIndia@PiyushGoyalOffc - Western Railway (@WesternRly) 1 July 2019

11:50 AM:

Mumbai: Heavy traffic jam in Bhakti Park area, Eastern Freeway. #MumbaiRainpic.twitter.com/u5YZCkPjBC - ANI (@ANI) 1 July 2019

11:45 AM:

Mumbai: Water logging at Sion Railway Station after rainfall in the region. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/YQTAVFXaYo - ANI (@ANI) 1 July 2019

11:32 AM:

Western Railway releases help desk numbers for passenger inquiry, in the light of water-logging at Palghar railway station. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/t0XQRDl8fS - ANI (@ANI) 1 July 2019

11:15 AM:

Mumbai: Streets in King's Circle area water-logged, following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/ywZmcoMFSZ - ANI (@ANI) 1 July 2019

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana may not benefit from active monsoon weak ahead, says IMD

Also read: Monsoon likely to hit Delhi-NCR after July 3; heavy rain lashes Mumbai