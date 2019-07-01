Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Maharashtra; trains delayed

Business Today

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: As per the latest predictions of the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely to continue in the city and suburbs like Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

The people of Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Sunday. The heavy downpour has resulted in water logging in several areas of Maharashtra resulting in traffic congestion and various trains have been delayed. As per the latest predictions of the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely to continue in the city and suburbs like Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

Mumbai Rains have covered 97% of the average required rainfall in June within two days of its onset. According to the tweets of Western Railway, several trains in the Mumbai-Valsad- Surat region have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section. As of 8:05 am today, Western Railway confirmed that water levels have been receded and train movement has been restarted. However, the train speeds were restricted to 30 km/h to ensure safety.

Tracks between Sion and Matunga stations were submerged, as per news agency ANI. It may be noted that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has been regulated for safe travel. Strong winds ensuing heavy rainfall led to bamboo from nearby construction work falling on the tracks of Marine Lines. All trains on the Churchgate-Marine Lines have been stopped and precautionary measures are being taken.

Trains running between Mumbai and Pune were delayed after a goods train was delayed. Western Railways has also released a list of help desk numbers on Twitter for passenger enquiry due to water logging at Palghar station. Meanwhile, traffic on slow lines is expected to start soon.

