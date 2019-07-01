Mumbai Rain Updates: Several trains cancelled, flights delayed; check details here

The city of Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra saw heavy rainfall on Monday morning resulting in several trains being cancelled and flights delayed. Heavy rains have also led to the cancellation of the busy Mumbai-Pune intercity trains. Central Railway (CR) has reportedly cancelled several intercity trains running between Mumbai and Pune after a derailment occurred between Karjat and Lonavala at the ghat section. However, CR has managed to clear the middle track and train movement has been restored but with certain speed restrictions to ensure safety of the passengers.

As per latest reports, flights are running late by 25-30 minutes due to Mumbai rains. However, so far, there has not been any diversion or cancellation of flights. Meanwhile, Mumbai rains have led to the suburban train services being affected. The cancelled trains include the Indrayani Express, the Deccan Express, the Intercity Express, the Pragati Express, the Deccan Queen Express, and the Koyna Express.

It may be noted that on the suburban section of the Central Line, services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were held up for nearly 40 minutes due to water logging between Kurla and Sion. Suburban services have resumed since, however, trains are running with severe delays due to water logging. Due to speed restrictions that were imposed at the Wadala station in the morning, harbour line services are also running over 30 minutes late.

Meanwhile, Western Railway (WR) had to cancel a few trains due to water-logging in Palghar. On the other hand, several long-distance passenger trains had to be re-scheduled or short-terminated due to the heavy downpour in the city.

