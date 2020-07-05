Mumbai rains: City experiences heavy rainfall for second day; waterlogging in several areas

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Sunday after the city witnessed a similar downpour yesterday. Rainfall was especially heavy in the Konkon region of the city. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for parts of the city including Thane and Raigad. It also said the rain is expected to intensify on Sunday.

Thane had recorded 213.3 mm of heavy rainfall on Saturday. There were also reports of several walls collapsing in the area because of the heavy downpour. The Kandivali area report 184.3 mm of rainfall. Government has issued a high-tide warning in areas near the coastline. A 15-feet high tide is expected to land on the shores today.

Though the rains have only been severe for the past two days, reports of waterlogging in several areas have already started to emerge. However, the rains have not disturbed the local trains so far, which are still running on time.

For the past few weeks, only the southern part of the city was witnessing regular rainfall, which has now moved to other areas. The Santa Cruz Observatory in Mumbai had been recording light to moderate rainfall for the past week, the amount of rainfall over Mumbai and its suburban regions and remained meagre during the weekdays.

Heavy rains in Mumbai is always worrisome for people who live in low lying areas of the city. The city is already dealing with a major outbreak of COVID-19, heavy rainfall and waterlogging would make it difficult for people to maintain social distancing norms. Waterlogging also gives rise to diseases such as dengue and malaria because mosquitoes thrive in waterlogged areas.

