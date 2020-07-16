Mumbai rains: City records second-highest single-day rainfall since 2015

Mumbai has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for the past few days. On Thursday the city recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015.

According to the data collected by Santacruz weather observatory from Mumbai and its suburbs, the area recorded 191.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday. The observatory also noted that just in the first 16 days of July the city has recorded 1,024 mm of rainfall which is 122% of its monthly average.

Earlier in the month on July 3, Mumbai had recorded 372.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours which was declared as the highest 24-hour of July rain in the past decade. Prior to that, the highest was on July 3, 2014, with 207.2 mm of rainfall and July 24, 2013, with 215.6 mm of rainfall, respectively.

However, the all-time record for the highest 24-hour rain in July was created back in 2005 when some areas witnessed 944.2mm of rainfall on July 27, 2005.

The city has already received 63% of its seasonal rainfall in the last one and a half months. It is expected that by the end of the season the city would have recorded 2260.4 mm of rainfall.

According to area-wise distribution, South and Central Mumbai have received the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours. Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received the maximum over the 24 hours at 310 mm, followed by Bandra (201 mm), Worli (197 mm), Dadar and Mazgaon (above 140 mm) and Mahalaxmi (129 mm).

"As predicted, data showed scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall at some locations in Mumbai and surrounding areas over 24 hours," said Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"There was a temporary pause in rain activity on Wednesday afternoon owing to change in wind pattern that allowed conditions to enhance for intense rain spells later at night, followed by continuous downpour until Thursday early morning," added Mohapatra.

Heavy rains in Mumbai is always worrisome for people who in live in low lying areas of the city has the area has a history of severe waterlogging. The city is already dealing with a major outbreak of COVID-19, heavy rainfall and waterlogging would make it difficult for people to maintain social distancing norms. Waterlogging also gives rise to diseases such as dengue and malaria because mosquitos thrive in waterlogged areas.

