Mumbai rains: Heavy rains expected in next 24 hours; four-story building collapses

Mumbai rains: Mumbai continued to receive intense shower in Andheri, Goregaon, Vikroli, Santacruz, Bandra, Dadar Malabar and Colaba on Friday morning.

Due to heavy rainfall, a portion of a four-storied building at Lokmanya Tilak Road collapsed. Seven Mumbai fire brigade vehicles as well as ambulances and rescue vehicles have rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported till now.





Mumbai: A portion of a four-storied building at Lokmanya Tilak Road collapses; 7 Mumbai fire brigade vehicles including ambulance and rescue vehicle rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/WPW49bzw9C â ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

The private weather forecasting agency Skymet said that the heavy downpour in some regions will continue for another three hours. Bandra, Prabha Devi, Dadar, Parel, Church Gate, Colaba, Andheri, Vile Parle, Sion areas in Mumbai are expected to receive intense showers for the next couple of hours, Skymet added.

IMD has further projected intermittent rain with a possibility to very heavy rain in isolated places in the next 24 hours in Mumbai and suburbs.

Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWER WITH POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES IN CITY AND SUBURBS.#Monsoon2019#MCGMUpdates#MumbaiRains#SafeMonsoonpic.twitter.com/0akRWQTqlK â à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 20, 2019

Meanwhile, traffic was affected for 30 minutes from Kurla West near Halav pool towards Bandra Kurla Complex. Additionally, traffic is affected at Western Express Highway due to heavy rainfall.

Further, Gandhi Market's BEST buses in the city going towards Sion diverted via Bhaudaji Road from Maheshwari Udyan to Sion Hospital on Friday morning, and Sion road number 24 buses diverted through road number 3 towards Sion station.

