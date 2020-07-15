Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert status for coastal Maharashtra, cops ask Mumbaikars to avoid stepping out

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday upgraded its alert from 'Orange' to 'Red' for Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra. The city is already facing heavy downpour since Tuesday night, resulting in water logging in many areas. The city's civic body has also asked its residents to "follow all necessary precautions and stay away from the shore".

KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, said, "IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isolated extremely heavy (more than 200 mm) rainfall over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today."

Isolated "extremely heavy falls" are also likely to occur over Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar and other coastal districts of Maharashtra during the next 18 hours.

The weather department added that due to the heavy rains, inundation of low-lying areas is expected. Rains could also lead to disruption in electricity and water supply, local traffic and road transport in the city.

Mumbai's Santacruz weather station recorded 86 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Tuesday, while the Colaba bureau reported 50 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Several low lying areas including Sion, Kings Circle, Khar witnessed water-logging.

Mumbai police have requested commuters to avoid "Dadar TT, Hindmata Jn, Mahim Jn, SV Road Andheri, Khar Subway, KFC Bandra and Chandivali Junction" routes due to waterlogging and asked them to venture out only if it's essential.

(With inputs from PTI)

