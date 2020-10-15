Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in Maharashtra today

Mumbai and its suburbs, including Thane and Raigad among other areas of Maharashtra are likely to receive very heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, flashes of lightning, thunderstorms on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD officials said, " As per the latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and an intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm/hr) during next 3 -4 hrs. Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40kmph".

Damage is expected to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees, drumstick trees, and Horticultural crops, IMD added. The weather department said that the rain-affected areas will witness waterlogging, disruption in transport, and landslides.

So far, IMD recorded 86.5 mm of rainfall in Santacruz and 115.8 mm in Colaba between 8:30 pm (October 14) - 8:30 am (October 15).

Meanwhile, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in Maharashtra -- one each in Latur and Solapur for rescue operations.

Also, Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the online and offline examinations scheduled for today due to a heavy rainfall alert. Revised schedule to be announced later.

Additionally, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting that rainwater from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city, and for horticulture in cities like Nashik and Ahmednagar.

