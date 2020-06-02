Mumbai Weather: Cyclone Nisarga expected to bring heavy rains, strong winds to India's financial capital

Extremely heavy rains and strong gusts of wind are expected to lash Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 10 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a warning on Tuesday evening. The IMD said Nisarga will move northwards for the next few hours, before recurving north-northeastwards. The cyclone will then cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag in Raigad District of Maharashtra, on Wednesday afternoon, it further added.

As Cyclone Nisarga approaches, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Maharashtra's Konkan region and Goa during the next 24 hours. Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada region will also see light to moderate rainfall at most places and isolated heavy rainfall in some areas during this time.

ALSO READ: Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Path, weather forecast, FAQs, landfall date in Mumbai, Gujarat

As Cyclone Nisarga crosses, weather conditions in north Konkan region, including Mumbai, Palgar, Thane and Raigad districts,and north Maharashtra will see light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places, and even extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, IMD said. In south Konkan region, Goa and south Gujarat (Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Surat districts) will see similar weather conditions, it added.

Squally winds will gradually become gale winds, with speeds reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, over eastcentral Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra and Goa coasts from Tuesday evening and further becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra (Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane districts ) coast from Wednesday morning. Gale wind, with speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, will be seen along and off Valsad, Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman and along and off northeast Arabian Sea, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph along and off Surat and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Wednesday noon.

ALSO READ: IMD issues red alert over Cyclone Nisarga; heavy damage expected in Mumbai

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast Arabian Sea along and off remaining districts of south Gujarat coast on 03rd June. Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely prevail over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 24 hours.

There is a storm surge warning of 1-2 meters above astronomical tide, which might inundate low-lying areas in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Nisarga threat to Maharashtra, Gujarat: All you need to know