Mumbai weather forecast: Heavy rain predicted in city, high alert issued

Weather department has issued a high alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratangiri in Maharashtra, forecasting "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 24 hours in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. The IMD had earlier forecasted that Mumbai and surrounding areas could receive intermittent moderate to heavy downpour with the "the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" on Saturday. As a result, Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well as the Mumbai Police have urged the citizens to stay away from seashore for the next 48 hours.

The BMC also shared a primer on dos and dont's during the monsoon for the public in another tweet.

On Friday, Colaba, Santacruz and adjoining areas saw the first heavy spell of rains. Colaba received 166 mm of rainfall whereas Santacruz received 61 mm of rainfall in the last three hours of Friday. Going by the IMD's calculations, a rainfall between 64.5mm-115.5 mm over 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall whereas anything between 115.5 mm and 204.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as very heavy rainfall. Downpour above 204.5 mm over 24 hours is treated as extremely heavy rainfall.

Despite having the largest civic body in India, Mumbai struggles with maintaining the pace of life every monsoon as several important roads get waterlogged.

