Woman forges Rata Tata's car number, police registers case

Ratan Tata is in news again but not for his philanthropic deeds or his unforgettable words of wisdom, but for a crime this time. Perplexed? The veteran businessman was fined multiple times for traffic violations. Later it was found that the culprit was not him, but a woman who allegedly forged the registration number of the industrialist's car.

The incident came to light in Mumbai when police registered a case against the woman for fraudulent use of a car number belonging to Ratan Tata.

She was found breaking traffic rules but the fines were being sent to the industrialist. When caught, the woman told police that she did not know that the car's vehicle number belonged to Ratan Tata's car.

She further revealed that she used the particular number for numerological reasons as a numerologist had suggested it to her to gain profit in life. The woman faces arrest and has been called for interrogation by police on Wednesday.

Ratan Tata, as per police, was receiving e-challans for traffic violations. However, when another challan was sent to the industrialist's office in Worli, Tata Group officials informed the police that the said car had not violated any traffic rules.

Upon receiving the information, the cops began checking the CCTV footage of several places where the e-challans were issued.

During the investigation, the police found that the car involved in traffic violations had the same vehicle number as that of Ratan Tata's car.

The cops then found out that the car breaking the traffic regulations was owned by a private company whose owner was the accused woman.