'My uncle slaughtered to death, bua on life support': Suresh Raina writes to Punjab CM for help

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has written to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh and the Punjab Police seeking help in the investigation of his uncle's death in Pathankot.

The cricketer tweeted, "What happened to my family was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away after battling for life for days. My bua is still very critical and is on life support."

He further tweeted, "Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night and who did this. I request Punjab Police to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. Captain Amrinder Singh."





Till date we donât know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder@CMOPb â Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Raina's 58-year old uncle was killed by robbers on the midnight of August 19 when he was sleeping on the terrace. Four other family members were severely injured in the attack. Earlier, there were lot of speculations after Suresh Raina announced he would not play in IPL 2020 for 'personal reasons'. The CSK batsman had flown back to India from UAE on Saturday.

Also read: IPL 2020: CSK's Suresh Raina returns to India due to 'personal reasons'

Also read: IPL 2020: Two players among 13 coronavirus positive cases in CSK, says BCCI